🤝 Gilbert AZ Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings

Gilbert has some solid options right now if you like helping people, especially kids and adults with special needs. These roles are hands-on, steady, and come with clear training and support.

Employer: Soar Autism Center

Soar Autism Center Location: Gilbert, AZ

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $21.50 – $28.50/hour (most offers $21.50 – $22.75/hr , plus sign-on bonus )

(most offers , plus ) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, generous PTO, paid holidays, student loan repayment, tuition reimbursement, 401(k) after 1 year, 30-hour/week minimum for full-time

Work 1:1 with children ages 2–6 with autism using play-based ABA therapy. This is entry-level with paid RBT training and a clear path for raises and promotions every three months as you build skills.

Employer: A New Horizon LLC

A New Horizon LLC Location: Gilbert, AZ

Type: Part-time to full-time (expected 20–40 hours/week ), in-person

Part-time to full-time (expected ), in-person Pay: $15.15 – $15.65/hour

Provide in-home support for individuals with special needs—help with daily living, meals, light housekeeping, rides, and companionship. Offers flexible hours, weekend shifts, and a close-knit, supportive team environment.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.