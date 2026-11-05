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Gilbert
🍽️ Gilbert AZ Food & Hospitality – Multiple Roles Up to $60K
3 days ago
Gilbert’s food scene is booming right now—lots of new spots, from cozy cafés to big national chains, are hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts, good teams, and feeding people, this is a great moment to jump in.
Deli Clerk
- Employer: Albertsons Companies
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Help customers with sliced meats, cheeses, and hot foods while keeping the deli clean, stocked, and safe. Good fit if you like staying busy, talking with customers, and want weekly pay, flexible schedules, and store discounts.
AM/PM Server Assistant | Downtown Gilbert
- Employer: Maeva
- Location: Downtown Gilbert, AZ
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $15.15–$17.00/hr + tips
Support servers in a café-by-day, supper-club-by-night setting—running food and drinks, resetting tables, and keeping service smooth. Great for someone polished and guest-focused who wants to grow in a fine-casual restaurant.
AM/PM Server in Downtown Gilbert
- Employer: Maeva
- Location: Downtown Gilbert, AZ
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $15–$17/hr base + pooled tips
Serve in a thoughtful, slower-paced environment with a rotating, globally inspired menu. Ideal if you enjoy intentional, refined service and want both café and evening supper-club experience.
Host
- Employer: Texas Roadhouse
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed (weekly pay)
Be the first friendly face guests see—greet, manage the wait list, and keep the lobby upbeat. Comes with flexible schedules, restaurant discounts, and access to strong training and growth programs.
Supervisor / Shift Lead
- Employer: Jet’s Pizza
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Lead shifts at a busy pizza shop—oversee orders, delivery times, staff, and guest service while helping hit sales and quality goals. Good for someone ready to step into leadership with advancement opportunities.
COOK
- Employer: BeeHive Homes of Gilbert
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $19–$21/hr
Prepare meals in a care-focused setting, following recipes and food safety rules. Nice option if you want steady hours, health and dental insurance, and a calmer kitchen than a typical restaurant.
Assistant Manager – Restaurant
- Employer: Dave’s Hot Chicken
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $50,000–$60,000/year + bonus eligibility
Help run the restaurant day-to-day—lead the team, manage labor and costs, and keep food and service on point. Strong fit if you have fast-food management experience and want leadership development and paid time off.
Cook
- Employer: Wicked Rain
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- Type: Part-time (15–20 hrs/week)
- Pay: $19–$20/hr
Cook a small, elevated menu at a PNW-inspired craft beer bar using rapid-cook ovens. Great for experienced cooks who want solid hourly pay, a flexible schedule, and a more focused menu.
Children’s Party Host (Birthday Bash Team Member)
- Employer: Romp n’ Roll (Children’s enrichment center)
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- Type: Part-time (weekends required)
- Pay: From $16/hr + tips
Lead high-energy birthday parties for kids ages 1–6 with games, music, and activities. Perfect if you love kids, want weekend work, and like being the “fun one” at the party.
Operations Team Member
- Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Handle food prep, guest service, cleaning, and basic cash handling in a busy restaurant. Good entry point if you want steady hours, training, and a path to grow with a large, well-known brand.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good food jobs in Gilbert tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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