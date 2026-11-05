🍽️ Gilbert AZ Food & Hospitality – Multiple Roles Up to $60K

Gilbert’s food scene is booming right now—lots of new spots, from cozy cafés to big national chains, are hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts, good teams, and feeding people, this is a great moment to jump in.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Location: Gilbert, AZ

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Help customers with sliced meats, cheeses, and hot foods while keeping the deli clean, stocked, and safe. Good fit if you like staying busy, talking with customers, and want weekly pay, flexible schedules, and store discounts.

Employer: Maeva

Location: Downtown Gilbert, AZ

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $15.15–$17.00/hr + tips

Support servers in a café-by-day, supper-club-by-night setting—running food and drinks, resetting tables, and keeping service smooth. Great for someone polished and guest-focused who wants to grow in a fine-casual restaurant.

Employer: Maeva

Location: Downtown Gilbert, AZ

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $15–$17/hr base + pooled tips

Serve in a thoughtful, slower-paced environment with a rotating, globally inspired menu. Ideal if you enjoy intentional, refined service and want both café and evening supper-club experience.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Location: Gilbert, AZ

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed (weekly pay)

Be the first friendly face guests see—greet, manage the wait list, and keep the lobby upbeat. Comes with flexible schedules, restaurant discounts, and access to strong training and growth programs.

Employer: Jet’s Pizza

Location: Gilbert, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead shifts at a busy pizza shop—oversee orders, delivery times, staff, and guest service while helping hit sales and quality goals. Good for someone ready to step into leadership with advancement opportunities.

Employer: BeeHive Homes of Gilbert

Location: Gilbert, AZ

Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)

Pay: $19–$21/hr

Prepare meals in a care-focused setting, following recipes and food safety rules. Nice option if you want steady hours, health and dental insurance, and a calmer kitchen than a typical restaurant.

Employer: Dave’s Hot Chicken

Location: Gilbert, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $50,000–$60,000/year + bonus eligibility

Help run the restaurant day-to-day—lead the team, manage labor and costs, and keep food and service on point. Strong fit if you have fast-food management experience and want leadership development and paid time off.

Employer: Wicked Rain

Location: Gilbert, AZ

Type: Part-time (15–20 hrs/week)

Pay: $19–$20/hr

Cook a small, elevated menu at a PNW-inspired craft beer bar using rapid-cook ovens. Great for experienced cooks who want solid hourly pay, a flexible schedule, and a more focused menu.

Employer: Romp n’ Roll (Children’s enrichment center)

Location: Gilbert, AZ

Type: Part-time (weekends required)

Pay: From $16/hr + tips

Lead high-energy birthday parties for kids ages 1–6 with games, music, and activities. Perfect if you love kids, want weekend work, and like being the “fun one” at the party.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Location: Gilbert, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Handle food prep, guest service, cleaning, and basic cash handling in a busy restaurant. Good entry point if you want steady hours, training, and a path to grow with a large, well-known brand.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good food jobs in Gilbert tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.