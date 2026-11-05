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🛒 Gilbert, AZ Retail Roundup: Multiple Customer Service Jobs
Gilbert’s retail scene is busy right now—stores, grocers, and service centers are all hiring people who like helping customers and staying on their feet.
Here are several solid customer service and retail openings around Gilbert, AZ you can skim and apply to fast.
Retail Customer Service Specialist – DICK’S Sporting Goods
- Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help shoppers find the right sports gear, support cashiers with tricky transactions, and keep the front end running smoothly. Good fit if you like sports, problem-solving, and being the go-to person at the registers.
Retail Freight Flow Lead – DICK’S Sporting Goods
- Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the freight and backroom side of the store—planning workload, directing teammates, and keeping shelves stocked to brand standards. Great for someone with retail experience who wants a step into leadership.
Team Member (Customer Service Representative) – Circle K
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 7260 S Power Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85297
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (weekly pay + weekly bonus potential)
Run the register, help with food service, and keep the store looking sharp in a fast-paced convenience setting. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and flexible shifts (days, evenings, overnights).
Dated Item Clerk – WinCo Foods
- Employer: WinCo Foods
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- Type: Listed as Internship (overnight-focused role)
- Salary: Not listed
Work mostly nights checking expiration dates, rotating stock, and keeping shelves safe and fresh for shoppers. Good for night owls who like detail work and want to grow with an employee-owned grocery chain.
Dated Item Clerk – WinCo Foods (Alternate Listing)
- Employer: WinCo Foods
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- Type: Not clearly stated; similar overnight role
- Salary: Not listed
Same core job as above—overnight rotation and quality checks on dated items—posted on a different site. If the first link gives you trouble, try this one.
Birthday Party & Weekend Event Host – Michaels
- Employer: Michaels
- Location: Gilbert/Germann store, Gilbert, AZ
- Type: Part-time (weekends + events)
- Salary: Not listed
Host kids’ birthday parties and craft events, lead simple projects, and help on the sales floor and at checkout. Perfect if you’re energetic, love crafts, and enjoy working with children.
Grocery/Dept Leader – Fry’s Food and Drug
- Employer: Fry’s Food and Drug (Kroger)
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a grocery department—scheduling, inventory, pricing, and coaching your team while keeping customers happy. Comes with access to health benefits, tuition reimbursement (up to $21,000), and strong growth paths within Kroger.
Full-Time Assistant Store Manager – ALDI
- Employer: ALDI USA
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- Type: Full-time (avg. 38 hrs/week)
- Starting Pay: $25.50/hour (Year 2: $26.50/hour)
Help run the store day-to-day—scheduling, leading the team, merchandising, and handling customer issues. Strong fit if you have a few years of retail experience and want great pay plus full benefits, 401(k) match, and paid leave.
Front End Entry Level (Courtesy/Customer Service/Cashier) – Albertsons
- Employer: Albertsons Companies
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level front-end roles helping bag, ring up groceries, and keep lines moving. Good first job with weekly pay, flexible schedules, store discounts, and room to grow.
In-Store Shopper (Drive Up & Go) – Albertsons
- Employer: Albertsons Companies
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Shop online orders in-store, pick quality items, and prep them for pickup. Great if you like staying active, using handheld tech, and working behind the scenes instead of at a register.
Customer Service Representative – U-Haul
- Employer: U-Haul
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (includes $100 hiring bonus + $300 certification bonus)
Help customers rent and return trucks and trailers, inspect equipment, and learn to install hitches and fill propane. Includes same-day pay options, health benefits (if eligible), 401(k), ESOP, and lots of training.
Service Drive Manager – AutoNation
- Employer: AutoNation
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the service drive at a dealership—supervise service advisors, greet customers, track repair orders, and follow up on satisfaction. Good for someone with auto repair experience who wants leadership plus benefits, 401(k) match, and vehicle discounts.
Customer Service Associate (Temporary) – Walgreens
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- Type: Part-time, Temporary
- Pay Range: $15.15 – $19/hour
Run the register, help customers find products, stock shelves, and support photo and web pickup. Comes with employee discount, flexible hours, 401(k), and access to health benefits if you average 30 hours/week.
Shift Lead – Walgreens
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- Type: Part-time (key holder)
- Pay Range: $17.50 – $22.50/hour
Open and close the store, handle cash drops and returns, coach team members, and keep pricing and inventory accurate. Nice step up if you already have retail/key holder experience and want leadership with solid benefits.
Scan Team Member (Cashier/Clerk) – Bashas’ at Higley & Elliot
- Employer: Raley’s / Bel Air / Nob Hill (Bashas’)
- Location: Higley & Elliot, Gilbert, AZ
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Split your time between cashiering and keeping shelf tags and prices accurate across the store. Includes weekly pay, grocery discount, retirement benefits, and health coverage for eligible employees.
Front Office Cashier – American Furniture Warehouse
- Employer: American Furniture Warehouse
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $16.00 – $26.91/hour (starting at $18/hour+ DOE)
Handle checkouts, financing applications, vehicle rentals, and customer issues at a busy furniture store. Comes with weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, vacation and sick pay.
Assistant Store Manager – Staples
- Employer: Staples
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (bonus eligible)
Lead a sales team, drive store results, and coach associates in a customer-focused office supply store. Includes weekly pay, PTO, 401(k) with match, full medical/dental/vision, and strong discounts.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have multiple openings and flexible schedules.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.