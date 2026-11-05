🛒 Gilbert, AZ Retail Roundup: Multiple Customer Service Jobs

Gilbert’s retail scene is busy right now—stores, grocers, and service centers are all hiring people who like helping customers and staying on their feet.

Here are several solid customer service and retail openings around Gilbert, AZ you can skim and apply to fast.

Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help shoppers find the right sports gear, support cashiers with tricky transactions, and keep the front end running smoothly. Good fit if you like sports, problem-solving, and being the go-to person at the registers.

Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the freight and backroom side of the store—planning workload, directing teammates, and keeping shelves stocked to brand standards. Great for someone with retail experience who wants a step into leadership.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 7260 S Power Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85297

7260 S Power Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (weekly pay + weekly bonus potential)

Run the register, help with food service, and keep the store looking sharp in a fast-paced convenience setting. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and flexible shifts (days, evenings, overnights).

Employer: WinCo Foods

Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ Type: Listed as Internship (overnight-focused role)

Listed as (overnight-focused role) Salary: Not listed

Work mostly nights checking expiration dates, rotating stock, and keeping shelves safe and fresh for shoppers. Good for night owls who like detail work and want to grow with an employee-owned grocery chain.

Employer: WinCo Foods

Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ Type: Not clearly stated; similar overnight role

Not clearly stated; similar overnight role Salary: Not listed

Same core job as above—overnight rotation and quality checks on dated items—posted on a different site. If the first link gives you trouble, try this one.

Employer: Michaels

Location: Gilbert/Germann store, Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert/Germann store, Gilbert, AZ Type: Part-time (weekends + events)

(weekends + events) Salary: Not listed

Host kids’ birthday parties and craft events, lead simple projects, and help on the sales floor and at checkout. Perfect if you’re energetic, love crafts, and enjoy working with children.

Employer: Fry’s Food and Drug (Kroger)

Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a grocery department—scheduling, inventory, pricing, and coaching your team while keeping customers happy. Comes with access to health benefits, tuition reimbursement (up to $21,000), and strong growth paths within Kroger.

Employer: ALDI USA

Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ Type: Full-time (avg. 38 hrs/week)

(avg. 38 hrs/week) Starting Pay: $25.50/hour (Year 2: $26.50/hour)

Help run the store day-to-day—scheduling, leading the team, merchandising, and handling customer issues. Strong fit if you have a few years of retail experience and want great pay plus full benefits, 401(k) match, and paid leave.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level front-end roles helping bag, ring up groceries, and keep lines moving. Good first job with weekly pay, flexible schedules, store discounts, and room to grow.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Shop online orders in-store, pick quality items, and prep them for pickup. Great if you like staying active, using handheld tech, and working behind the scenes instead of at a register.

Employer: U-Haul

Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes $100 hiring bonus + $300 certification bonus)

Help customers rent and return trucks and trailers, inspect equipment, and learn to install hitches and fill propane. Includes same-day pay options, health benefits (if eligible), 401(k), ESOP, and lots of training.

Employer: AutoNation

Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the service drive at a dealership—supervise service advisors, greet customers, track repair orders, and follow up on satisfaction. Good for someone with auto repair experience who wants leadership plus benefits, 401(k) match, and vehicle discounts.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ Type: Part-time, Temporary

Pay Range: $15.15 – $19/hour

Run the register, help customers find products, stock shelves, and support photo and web pickup. Comes with employee discount, flexible hours, 401(k), and access to health benefits if you average 30 hours/week.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ Type: Part-time (key holder)

(key holder) Pay Range: $17.50 – $22.50/hour

Open and close the store, handle cash drops and returns, coach team members, and keep pricing and inventory accurate. Nice step up if you already have retail/key holder experience and want leadership with solid benefits.

Employer: Raley’s / Bel Air / Nob Hill (Bashas’)

Location: Higley & Elliot, Gilbert, AZ

Higley & Elliot, Gilbert, AZ Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Split your time between cashiering and keeping shelf tags and prices accurate across the store. Includes weekly pay, grocery discount, retirement benefits, and health coverage for eligible employees.

Employer: American Furniture Warehouse

Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $16.00 – $26.91/hour (starting at $18/hour+ DOE)

Handle checkouts, financing applications, vehicle rentals, and customer issues at a busy furniture store. Comes with weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, vacation and sick pay.

Employer: Staples

Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (bonus eligible)

Lead a sales team, drive store results, and coach associates in a customer-focused office supply store. Includes weekly pay, PTO, 401(k) with match, full medical/dental/vision, and strong discounts.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have multiple openings and flexible schedules.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.