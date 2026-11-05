🚧 Gilbert, AZ Construction Jobs With Multiple Skilled Openings

Construction is busy in Gilbert right now, with solid demand for skilled trades. If you like working with your hands and don’t mind some heat and heights, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Champion Lighting

Champion Lighting Location: Gilbert, AZ (in person)

Type: Contract / 1099

Pay: $7,000–$12,000 per month (about $3–$3.75 per linear foot)

Install permanent exterior LED track lighting on homes—mostly 1–2 day jobs, 100–400 feet each. You bring exterior install experience (lighting, gutters, siding, etc.), tools, and a ladder; they provide all materials and book the jobs so you can just focus on clean, professional installs.

Employer: Johnson Controls – Silent-Aire division

Location: Gilbert, AZ (shop environment)

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Thu, 2:00 pm–12:30 am)

Pay: Not listed

Industrial plumbing role working on large data center equipment—copper and PVC pipe, brazing and soldering, reading blueprints, and supporting other trades in the shop. Good fit if you’re an experienced industrial plumber who likes steady shift work, safety-focused environments, and using power tools all day.

Employer: Loenbro, LLC

Location: Gilbert, AZ (on-site)

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Pay: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)

Competitive salary (exact amount not listed) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, life & disability, training and development

Lead electrical layout, material takeoffs, and prefab planning while coordinating between VDC/BIM, project management, and field crews. Ideal for a Journeyman-level electrician who’s strong with drawings, Bluebeam, Excel, and open to using AI tools to make installs faster and cleaner.

Employer: FM Steel Construction

Location: Phoenix metro (based in Gilbert area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive hourly wage (exact range not listed)

Competitive hourly wage (exact range not listed) Benefits: Health, dental, vision, PTO, performance bonus, advancement opportunities

Hands-on field role erecting structural steel for schools, commercial buildings, and specialty projects—columns, beams, stairs, shade structures, welding, rigging, and crane signaling. Best for experienced ironworkers (4+ years or apprenticeship) who are comfortable at heights, in the heat, and want steady work with room to move into foreman roles.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar openings or are open to strong nearby experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.