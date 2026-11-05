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🚧 Gilbert, AZ Construction Jobs With Multiple Skilled Openings
Construction is busy in Gilbert right now, with solid demand for skilled trades. If you like working with your hands and don’t mind some heat and heights, these roles are worth a look.
Permanent LED Installer
- Employer: Champion Lighting
- Location: Gilbert, AZ (in person)
- Type: Contract / 1099
- Pay: $7,000–$12,000 per month (about $3–$3.75 per linear foot)
Install permanent exterior LED track lighting on homes—mostly 1–2 day jobs, 100–400 feet each. You bring exterior install experience (lighting, gutters, siding, etc.), tools, and a ladder; they provide all materials and book the jobs so you can just focus on clean, professional installs.
Plumber (Industrial, 2nd Shift)
- Employer: Johnson Controls – Silent-Aire division
- Location: Gilbert, AZ (shop environment)
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Thu, 2:00 pm–12:30 am)
- Pay: Not listed
Industrial plumbing role working on large data center equipment—copper and PVC pipe, brazing and soldering, reading blueprints, and supporting other trades in the shop. Good fit if you’re an experienced industrial plumber who likes steady shift work, safety-focused environments, and using power tools all day.
Foreman – Electrical Layout & Takeoff
- Employer: Loenbro, LLC
- Location: Gilbert, AZ (on-site)
- Type: Full-time, Exempt
- Pay: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, life & disability, training and development
Lead electrical layout, material takeoffs, and prefab planning while coordinating between VDC/BIM, project management, and field crews. Ideal for a Journeyman-level electrician who’s strong with drawings, Bluebeam, Excel, and open to using AI tools to make installs faster and cleaner.
Journeyman Ironworker – Structural Steel Erection
- Employer: FM Steel Construction
- Location: Phoenix metro (based in Gilbert area)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive hourly wage (exact range not listed)
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, PTO, performance bonus, advancement opportunities
Hands-on field role erecting structural steel for schools, commercial buildings, and specialty projects—columns, beams, stairs, shade structures, welding, rigging, and crane signaling. Best for experienced ironworkers (4+ years or apprenticeship) who are comfortable at heights, in the heat, and want steady work with room to move into foreman roles.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar openings or are open to strong nearby experience.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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