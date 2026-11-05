🔧 Gilbert, AZ Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Gilbert has steady demand for people who like hands-on work and keeping spaces clean and safe. If you don’t mind staying active and being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Jacksons Food Stores

Jacksons Food Stores Location: Gilbert, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Earn up to $18/hour (includes tips)

Stay active outdoors while working with a friendly team to wash and detail cars. No experience needed, paid training, weekly pay, flexible schedules, and cash tips starting day one.

Employer: Controlled Contamination Services

Location: Gilbert, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help keep high-tech and life science facilities clean and safe by handling daily cleaning, floors, trash, and basic upkeep. Good fit if you like routine work, can lift up to 40 lbs, and don’t mind being on your feet.

Employer: Service Management Systems

Location: SanTan Village, Gilbert, AZ

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: $15.15/hour

Keep a busy shopping center clean—hallways, restrooms, floors, windows, and more. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), and bonus programs; no prior experience needed, but you should be able to lift up to 50 lbs.

Employer: CCMC

Location: Gilbert, AZ (master-planned community)

(master-planned community) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help care for parks, trails, clubhouses, and community spaces with a mix of groundskeeping, light repairs, and custodial work. Offers a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, wellness programs) and steady outdoor/active work.

If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply soon—these active, hands-on jobs tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.