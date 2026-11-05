🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Gilbert

Gilbert has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. All of these pups are waiting nearby and are ready for a second chance at a happy life.

Breed: Hound / Shepherd mix

Hound / Shepherd mix Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Size: ~20 lbs

~20 lbs Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $225

Shelter: Friends for Life Animal Rescue

Phone: (480) 497-8296

About Catalina:

Catalina is a petite young hound blend who joined the rescue when her family moved away. She’s now looking for a forever home that won’t leave her behind.

To meet Catalina, complete an adoption consultation form on the shelter’s website, or stop by the Adoption Center during open hours—no appointment needed.

👉 Meet Catalina and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu

Shih Tzu Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $195

Shelter: Friends for Life Animal Rescue

Phone: (480) 497-8296

About Daisy Mae:

Daisy Mae is an adult Shih Tzu looking for a cozy home and a family to love. The rescue asks that interested adopters fill out a consultation form and bring any family members (and resident dogs) to meet her.

You can start the process online, then visit the Adoption Center—no appointment required.

👉 Meet Daisy Mae and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Small Terrier / Shepherd mix

Small Terrier / Shepherd mix Age: Young (about 1.5 years)

Young (about 1.5 years) Size: ~32 lbs

~32 lbs Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $295

Shelter: Friends for Life Animal Rescue

Phone: (480) 497-8296

About Hendrix:

Hendrix is a young Terrier blend who recently joined the rescue and is ready to find his forever home. He’s a nice mid-size dog for someone wanting a companion who isn’t too big or too tiny.

Fill out an adoption consultation form online, then head to the Adoption Center during open hours to meet Hendrix.

👉 Meet Hendrix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Shepherd mix

Chihuahua / Shepherd mix Age: Young (about 1.5 years)

Young (about 1.5 years) Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $325

Shelter: Friends for Life Animal Rescue

Phone: (480) 497-8296

About Glenda:

Glenda is a young Chihuahua mix who came in as a stray and is now ready for a forever family. She’s still quite young and has lots of life ahead with the right home.

Start with the online consultation form, or simply visit the Adoption Center and fill one out when you arrive—no appointment needed.

👉 Meet Glenda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Shepherd mix

Chihuahua / Shepherd mix Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Adult (about 2 years) Size: ~9 lbs

~9 lbs Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $325

Shelter: Friends for Life Animal Rescue

Phone: (480) 497-8296

About Auntie Em:

Auntie Em is a small, scruffy-looking Chihuahua mix who recently came to Friends for Life from another facility. At only about 9 pounds, she’s a great size for someone looking for a little companion.

To meet her, fill out the adoption consultation form on the rescue’s website, then visit the Adoption Center during open hours.

👉 Meet Auntie Em and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix

American Staffordshire Terrier mix Age: Young (about 3 years)

Young (about 3 years) Size: ~60 lbs

~60 lbs Color: White with black

Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $275

Shelter/Rescue: Valley Dogs

Phone: (480) 898-3647

About Bella:

Bella is a 3-year-old Staffordshire Terrier mix who has already raised two litters of puppies. She’s about 60 pounds and is currently being fostered with Vita, her last remaining pup. The rescue would love to see Bella and Vita adopted together if possible.

Contact Valley Dogs to learn more about Bella’s story, her current foster situation, and whether she might be a match for your home.

👉 Meet Bella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Gilbert, AZ area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting these rescues, calling for more info, or sharing these pups with friends and neighbors. Your share or visit could be the step that helps one of them find a forever home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.