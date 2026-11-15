Here are some handy free items your neighbors in Gig Harbor are offering up. If you’ve been looking to upgrade your home office or help an outdoor pet, these might be perfect.

Item: Metal outdoor cat shelter with elevated stand

Condition: Not stated (metal shelter, raised off the ground)

Details: Ideal for a garden or backyard to give outdoor cats a dry, safe spot to rest. The stand keeps the shelter off the ground, which can help with rain and cold surfaces.

Location: Bayview at Gig Harbor, Gig Harbor, WA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Black adjustable standing desk

Condition: Not stated

Details: Great for a home office setup if you want to sit or stand while working.

Size: 32" x 63"

Price: Free

Location: Peacock Hill & Downtown, Gig Harbor, WA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: White rolling office storage cabinet with two drawers and a cushioned seat on top

Condition: Not stated

Details: Works as both file storage and an extra seat in a home or office. Easy to move around thanks to the wheels.

Size: 24" x 24" x 16" wide

Location: Peacock Hill & Downtown, Gig Harbor, WA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Free items in Gig Harbor tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.