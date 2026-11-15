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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Gig Harbor Right Now
Here are some handy free items your neighbors in Gig Harbor are offering up. If you’ve been looking to upgrade your home office or help an outdoor pet, these might be perfect.
Outdoor Cat Shelter on Stand
Item: Metal outdoor cat shelter with elevated stand
Condition: Not stated (metal shelter, raised off the ground)
Details: Ideal for a garden or backyard to give outdoor cats a dry, safe spot to rest. The stand keeps the shelter off the ground, which can help with rain and cold surfaces.
Location: Bayview at Gig Harbor, Gig Harbor, WA
Source: nextdoor.com
Adjustable Standing Desk
Item: Black adjustable standing desk
Condition: Not stated
Details: Great for a home office setup if you want to sit or stand while working.
Size: 32" x 63"
Price: Free
Location: Peacock Hill & Downtown, Gig Harbor, WA
Source: nextdoor.com
Rolling File Cabinet with Cushion
Item: White rolling office storage cabinet with two drawers and a cushioned seat on top
Condition: Not stated
Details: Works as both file storage and an extra seat in a home or office. Easy to move around thanks to the wheels.
Size: 24" x 24" x 16" wide
Location: Peacock Hill & Downtown, Gig Harbor, WA
Source: nextdoor.com
Free items in Gig Harbor tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.