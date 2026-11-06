🏥 Gig Harbor Healthcare Jobs with Multiple $100K+ Openings

Gig Harbor’s pet and people care scene is booming right now. If you’re in healthcare or vet med and want strong pay plus benefits, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Puget Sound Veterinary Specialty & Emergency (PSVSE)

Puget Sound Veterinary Specialty & Emergency (PSVSE) Location: Gig Harbor, WA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$110,000 DOE + quarterly bonus + welcome bonus

This role is all about high-quality ultrasound for a busy specialty and ER hospital serving the Puget Sound/Tacoma area. Comes with strong CE support, generous PTO, health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and more.

Employer: Puget Sound Veterinary Specialty & Emergency

Puget Sound Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Location: Gig Harbor, WA

Type: Not listed (specialty clinician role)

Not listed (specialty clinician role) Salary: $225,000–$275,000

Boarded cardiologist role in a state-of-the-art specialty and ER hospital with daily rounds and strong specialist support. Includes no negative accrual, welcome bonus, flexible schedule, generous PTO, CE, full health benefits, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Puget Sound Veterinary Specialty & Emergency

Puget Sound Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Location: Gig Harbor, WA

Type: Not listed (specialty clinician role)

Not listed (specialty clinician role) Salary: $250,000–$300,000

Join a growing, well-equipped hospital as a boarded radiologist, working closely with surgery, neurology, oncology, internal medicine, and ER. Offers no negative accrual, welcome bonus, flexible schedule, CE, PTO, health, dental, vision, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Puget Sound Veterinary Specialty & Emergency

Puget Sound Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Location: Gig Harbor, WA

Type: Not listed (specialty clinician role)

Not listed (specialty clinician role) Salary: $225,000–$275,000

Second internist position in a collaborative multi-specialty hospital with daily case rounds and strong ER/ICU support. Includes no negative accrual, welcome bonus, generous CE, PTO, health benefits, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Puget Sound Veterinary Specialty & Emergency

Puget Sound Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Location: Gig Harbor, WA

Type: Not listed (ECC/specialty clinician role)

Not listed (ECC/specialty clinician role) Salary: $225,000–$250,000

PSVS is hiring two criticalists for its fully staffed ER and ICU, serving the Gig Harbor/Tacoma area. Role comes with no negative accrual, welcome bonus, flexible schedule, CE, PTO, health, dental, vision, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Puget Sound Veterinary Specialty & Emergency

Puget Sound Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Location: Gig Harbor, WA

Type: Not listed (specialty clinician role)

Not listed (specialty clinician role) Salary: $225,000–$275,000 + potential bonuses

Chance to build your own oncology service in a new 21,000 sq ft hospital with a dedicated oncology suite, ICU, CT, MRI, I-131, and more. Offers generous salary with bonus/pro-sal (no negative accrual mentioned), relocation bonus, PTO, CE, full benefits, 401(k) with match, and even World Vets trips.

Employer: Harbor Hill Dentistry and Airway Center

Location: Gig Harbor, WA

Type: Full-time (about 32 hours/week)

Pay: $60–$70 per hour

Join a general practice that focuses on whole-body and airway-centered dentistry in a supportive, team-first setting. You’ll provide preventive and periodontal care, educate patients, and enjoy benefits like health insurance, PTO, and 401(k) with match.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.