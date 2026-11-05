🏭 Several Manufacturing Jobs in Gibsonton with Siemens Energy

Gibsonton’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in energy. If you like hands-on work and steady shifts, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy Location: Gibsonton, FL

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

This role inspects and repairs wax patterns and assemblies so they’re ready for high-quality mold processing. Good fit if you have strong attention to detail, can follow written instructions, and like careful, steady work with tools.

Employer: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy Location: Gibsonton, FL

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

You’ll test wax patterns using ultrasonic equipment, mark and track parts, and log defects to help improve quality. Great if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with basic math and computers, and want to learn specialized testing skills.

Employer: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy Location: Gibsonton, FL

Type: Full-time, C shift

Salary: Not listed

This job runs molds through an automated shell system, does basic troubleshooting, and uses tools like sandblast cabinets and hand tools. Ideal if you have mechanical skills and like working with machines and clear engineering instructions.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you’d think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.