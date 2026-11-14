Gibsonia’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts, friendly guests, and steady hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc.

Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc. Location: Gibsonia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fast-paced sports bar setting where you help keep the restaurant clean, safe, and guest-ready. Good fit if you have high energy, like staying busy, and enjoy the game-day vibe.

Employer: Feast (independent scratch restaurant)

(independent scratch restaurant) Location: Gibsonia, PA

Type: Part-time (1–2 shifts/week)

Pay: From $3.00/hr + tips, plus $14.00/hr for one hour of opening sidework each shift

Dinner-only service Wed–Sat, 4:30–9:00 pm (shifts about 3:30–10:00). Great for experienced servers who want a flexible schedule, local/seasonal food, and an employee discount.

Employer: Invited Clubs

Location: Gibsonia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level line cook role in a private club kitchen, working under experienced chefs. You’ll handle station prep, cooking, and kitchen cleanliness, with access to a full benefits package for eligible full-time staff.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and duties can be flexible once you talk to the manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.