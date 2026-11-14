Gibsonia has some solid hands-on jobs right now if you like working outdoors or keeping spaces clean and safe. Here are a few worth a look this week.

Employer: MMC Land Management

MMC Land Management Location: Gibsonia, PA (branch-based)

(branch-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead multiple landscape crews, handle scheduling, equipment, safety, and training, and be the main link between the field and management. This one is ideal if you have landscape maintenance or green-industry experience, want a leadership track, and like perks such as company-paid health insurance (about 100% individual), 401(k) with up to 5% company contribution, PTO, holidays, and a company truck.

Employer: The Davey Tree Expert Company

Location: Gibsonia, PA (on-site, residential properties)

(on-site, residential properties) Type: Full-time, Permanent

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on landscaping role doing mowing, trimming, planting, mulching, fertilizing, and diagnosing turf and shrub issues while working outdoors every day. Good fit if you love being outside, want paid time off, holidays, health plan, safety gear provided, and clear career development with a large, employee-owned company.

Employer: Giant Eagle, Inc.

Location: Gibsonia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15.00–$15.37 per hour

Keep the store clean, safe, and running smoothly by handling cleaning, spills, trash, and basic maintenance in a busy supermarket setting. This is a good entry point if you’re 18+, can lift up to 100 lbs, and want steady hours plus potential health, vision, dental, 401(k), PTO, vacation, holidays, and bonus eligibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles and room to grow once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.