Gibsonia has a nice mix of flexible part-time and steady full-time retail roles right now. Good options here if you like working with people and staying on your feet.

Employer: RDSolutions

RDSolutions Location: Gibsonia, PA (travel to local stores)

(travel to local stores) Type: Part-time

Pay: Productivity-based (minimum guaranteed; exact rate not listed)

Productivity-based (minimum guaranteed; exact rate not listed) Perks: $200 sign-on bonus, paid drive time, mileage reimbursement, 401(k) with match for part-time, flexible schedule

You’ll visit grocery and retail stores to scan product data using a phone app. Great fit for college students or anyone needing flexible hours, casual dress, and paid mileage while working on your own.

Employer: Mondelēz International (Oreo, Ritz, Chips Ahoy!, Triscuit)

(Oreo, Ritz, Chips Ahoy!, Triscuit) Location: Gibsonia, PA (stores across Gibsonia & Ross Township area)

(stores across Gibsonia & Ross Township area) Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: $16.00–$18.00 per hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Schedule: Monday–Friday, start around 6:00–7:00 a.m.

Monday–Friday, start around Perks: Mileage reimbursement, 401(k), bonus program, medical/dental/vision from day one, paid vacation & holidays, tuition reimbursement

You’ll be the face of Nabisco snacks in local stores—stocking shelves, building displays, placing orders on an iPad, and keeping the cookie/cracker aisle looking perfect. Good for early risers who like physical work, driving between stores, and steady full-time benefits.

Employer: Giant Eagle, Inc.

Location: Gibsonia, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00–$15.37 per hour

Requirements: At least 16 years old , no diploma required

At least , no diploma required Perks: Eligible for health, vision, dental, paid time off, 401(k), holidays, and bonus potential

You’ll run the register, help guests with questions, and keep the front of the store friendly and clean. A solid entry-level job if you’re new to grocery or want to grow with a well-known local chain.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has similar roles nearby with different hours or locations.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.