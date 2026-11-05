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Gibbon
Gibbon lights City Hall green to honor veterans
4 days ago
City of Gibbon is taking part in Operation Green Light for Veterans by lighting City Hall green to honor the service and sacrifice of veterans. Residents and businesses are encouraged to show support by changing porch or business lights to green so the whole community can shine as a symbol of gratitude and unity for those who have served.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Gibbon Nebraska
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