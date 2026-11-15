It’s probably hard for a lot of fans who only know him as Homelander from Prime Video’s hit series The Boys to see New Zealand-born actor Antony Starr as anyone else. And, while there are plenty of projects that interested parties should eagerly dip into, HBO Max is home to a thrilling crime series with Starr at the front. Titled Banshee, the four-season-running TV show puts Starr in another morally questionable role but this time, no laser vision is involved, only guns, deceit, and a love connection that will bring a small town to its knees.

Freedom

Banshee introduces audiences to a man (Starr), who has just been given his life back after being put behind bars for nearly two decades after stealing $15 million in diamonds as part of his job as a thief for a Ukrainian kingpin named Rabbit (Ben Cross).

Before his incarceration, the man struck up a star-crossed relationship with Rabbit’s daughter, Anastasia (Ivana Miličević) with whom he stole the goods and who fled to live in the Pennsylvania town of Banshee under an alias. Set on finding his beloved, the man stumbles into good fortune when the town’s new and unseen sheriff, Lucas Hood, is murdered at a bar during a dispute.

A New Role

Now assuming the identity of Lucas Hood, the man heads for the town of Banshee to set things straight, find his ex-lover, and live the life he was waiting for.

But, as he’ll find along the way, even bad things happen in small towns and the new Lucas Hood is in for a world of surprises, new foes, and more heartbreak than he could imagine.

Critically Acclaimed

Premiering in 2013, Banshee was originally brought to screens as a Cinemax series in a push from the network to deliver audiences with its own original content and keep up with rivaling platforms like Netflix and Hulu.

While the debut season drew folks in, it was the follow-up installments that kept them hooked. On Rotten Tomatoes, the first batch of episodes only landed a 67 percent approval rating while the three seasons after it steadily climbed with Season 2 landing 94 percent and both three and four nailing a perfect score of 100 percent.

Schickler & Tropper

Like so many other terrific TV and movies, the idea for Banshee was dreamt up by two novelists, David Schickler and Jonathan Tropper. Along with the Cinemax series, Schickler also holds credits working with Universal and Lionsgate studios on various projects but may be best known as the author of the New York Times bestselling collection of short stories, Kissing in Manhattan.

For Tropper, who has also penned a handful of novels, Banshee was just the beginning of his collaboration with Cinemax as he would go on to create the uber-popular martial arts crime drama, Warrior, based on the writings of Bruce Lee. Its third season arrived on Max in 2023.

The bruising action was part of the writing from the start. Jonathan Tropper told the Writers Guild of America East that he scripted individual punches and kicks to establish what each fight was saying about its characters, then rewrote the scenes around the stunt team’s choreography. That helps explain why Banshee’s brawls feel like dramatic turning points instead of breaks from the story: even when the bodies go flying, the characters are still doing the talking.

Stream It Now

So, if you know Antony Starr as Homelander from Prime Video’s The Boys, there’s another dangerous character worth meeting. You can stream all four seasons of Banshee on HBO Max.



