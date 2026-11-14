A Trip to the Moon (1902), Georges Méliès / Star Film, via Breve Storia del Cinema and Wikimedia Commons (public domain).

A rocket hits the Moon in the eye. A farm family packs up and leaves the Dust Bowl. A crew squeezes into a vessel small enough to travel through a human body. None of those scenes is in Interstellar, but watch the films they come from and Christopher Nolan’s epic space adventure slash family drama starts to look a little different.

The obvious viewing partners are Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey, Steven Spielberg’s Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and Philip Kaufman’s The Right Stuff. The less obvious ones are more fun.

These five aren’t all confirmed influences. They’re viewing companions, four in black and white and one in color, that bring out something different in Nolan’s film: the awe of leaving Earth, the pain of having to leave it, or the thrill of watching people improvise in a place that could kill them.

A Trip To The Moon

A Trip to the Moon (1902), Georges Méliès / Star Film. Screenshot via Sailko and Wikimedia Commons (public domain).

Georges Méliès’ 1902 A Trip to the Moon has the distinguished honor of being the oldest film on this list by far. Drawing on Jules Verne and other visions of lunar travel, it helped establish science fiction on screen. The Australian Centre for the Moving Image singles out the scene in which a rocket hits the Moon in the eye, one of the medium’s first great visual jokes.

In that sense alone, the film’s echoes can be felt when watching Interstellar, but there’s more. What Interstellar does better than anything else is capture a sense of awe and wonder when it comes to looking up to the stars and exploring the unknown.

While that has been going on since humans first crawled out of the primordial muck, cinematically speaking, that obsession began right here.

Every movie that came after owes a debt to this. The themes of looking upwards and marveling and intrepid adventurers journeying to mysterious other worlds that are at the forefront of A Trip to the Moon are the very cornerstones of sci-fi, and they are on full display in Interstellar.

Metropolis

Fritz Lang’s 1927 expressionist dystopian masterpiece Metropolis is another movie that, without its influence, modern science fiction would look drastically different.

As the BFI notes, its miniature Art Deco cityscapes became a model for later dystopias, from Blade Runner to Brazil. Its aesthetic is damn near everywhere. In the case of Interstellar, however, Metropolis is more of a spiritual forbearer. Much like Nolan, Lang’s film pushed the boundaries of what was possible with movie effects at the time.

Obviously, there was no CGI in 1927, but upon the film’s release, it was hailed as a breathtaking technical marvel, the kind of movie that you had to see, despite what many considered a story that was silly, even cliché, and left many viewers and critics at the time wanting something more.

That old argument still fits Interstellar: how much does the sheer sight of an impossible world make you forgive the story that gets you there?

The Grapes Of Wrath

Interstellar is set in a near future where, due to unexplained factors—you suspect continued global climate change, but the real reason is never explored at all—the world is dying.

Wheat no longer grows, the last ever crop of okra is being harvested as the film begins, and all that grows with any consistency is corn, and even that won’t last much longer. In fact, with massive, sweeping dust storms—the grit is omnipresent, seeping through every crack—this reality is consciously reminiscent of the Great Depression era dustbowl depicted in John Ford’s 1940 adaptation of John Steinbeck’s The Grapes of Wrath.

In its day, The Grapes of Wrath was still painfully familiar. For Interstellar, Nolan went back to records of the actual Dust Bowl. He told BAFTA that Ken Burns’s documentary showed dust clouds so immense that his team scaled them down for the movie’s widest shots. John Ford’s film is a companion rather than a stated source, but Matthew McConaughey’s Cooper still resembles a modern incarnation of Henry Fonda’s Tom Joad.

Unable to do anything else, both dream of something bigger, something better for their families, and each leaves, in his own way searching for a future, only to find unexpected struggles along the way.

Woman In The Moon

Woman in the Moon marks the second Fritz Lang entry in our truncated list, and his 1929 silent film makes space travel look eerily modern. The BFI points to Lang’s countdown and multistage rocket. Méliès wanted his audience to laugh when the capsule hit. Lang wanted his to hold its breath while a rocket left the ground.

Revolving around a professor who believes that there are stores of gold to be mined on the lunar surface, this is one of the earliest, if not the first, movies to introduce the idea that there are worlds out there with things we, as a species, can use.

Here, the idea is that there are ways to profit—which is similar to the idea of asteroid mining—but what’s more useful than a new planet to call home like the crew from Interstellar are looking for? They’re different parts of the same equation, and Woman in the Moon, depicting the moon with a breathable atmosphere, definitely brings up the idea that there is more waiting for us out there beyond our own world.

You’ll also notice definite similarities to one of the planets visited in Nolan’s film.

Fantastic Voyage

This is, admittedly, cheating, as this entry is in color, but I really wanted to include this title on this list, so there you have it.

At first glance, Richard Fleischer’s 1966 Fantastic Voyage and Interstellar appear to be polar opposites. One goes big and out, while the other goes small and very literally inward. What they share, however, is a similar sense of adventure and wonder and exploration. After being shrunk, the crew of Voyage is placed inside the body of a scientist to save his life.

Primarily confined in a small craft, they must navigate a hostile environment where the slightest misstep will cost them their lives. As they encounter various obstacles on their journey, this scenario plays out much like in Nolan’s film. Instead of saving one life, they’re attempting to save all of humanity, and their mission unfolds much like Voyage on a massive, external scale.

A wormhole and a bloodstream are very different shortcuts, but the two films have the same fun with crews improvising in places where nobody is meant to be. They even have to improvise in similar manners, using what they have at their disposal in order to survive.