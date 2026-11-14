Revivals love bringing back the big names. Star Trek: Picard brought back Patrick Stewart, but “Watcher,” the fourth episode of its second season, gave us the last Star Trek character return anyone expected. Kirk R. Thatcher shows up in the famously inconsiderate role of “Punk on Bus,” still blasting music from a boom box more than three decades after Spock taught him some manners.

Kirk R. Thatcher in Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Don’t know who we mean? We’re pretty sure you do. In 1986’s Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, the heroes are forced to time travel to the 20th century to save the Earth of the future. Captain Kirk (William Shatner) and Spock (Leonard Nimoy) have to use San Francisco’s public transportation system in their quest, which is where they encounter an orange-haired, leather-clad punk rocker who is blasting a stereotypical apocalyptic punk rock song on a boom box and refuses to turn it down. In one of the funniest and most memorable moments in the film, Spock uses his Vulcan nerve pinch on the punk rocker, knocking him out. His face lands on top of his boom box, turning off the music. The uncharacteristically violent solution from Spock inspires a round of applause from the rest of the bus passengers.

Kirk R. Thatcher in Star Trek: Picard, “Watcher”

Fast forward to 2024, when once again the heroes of Star Trek have to travel back in time, though this time it’s not just to save Earth, but the timeline itself. Seven (Jeri Ryan) and Raffi (Michelle Hurd) are, like the OG crew members, forced to use the bus. In the back of the bus is a still orange haired, still leather clad, but bearded Kirk R. Thatcher enjoying a slightly different song (pretty much the same one with barely different lyrics). Just as Kirk did in the original scene, Seven yells at the punk to stop “that noise.” While clearly still not the most considerate guy, Thatcher’s “Punk on Bus” proves that — like Seven and other Borg — he can adapt and evolve. Seven’s demand brings back the memory of Spock’s assault, and he reaches up and feels his neck. This time, there’s no need for violence; the punk rocker says, “Yeah, okay, fine!” and turns off the boom box. Apparently still worried he might feel Seven’s wrath, he adds, “I just like that song. Okay, I’m sorry. Sorry. Apologies.”

This actually isn’t the first time Kirk R. Thatcher — an associate producer on The Voyage Home and co-writer of the song “I Hate You” — has reprised the role. He made a cameo, this time as “Punk on Street” in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. Though for the Marvel flick he was absent of any leather or orange hair dye.

That racket was never actually playing on the bus. Thatcher told StarTrek.com he mimed the beat while they shot on the Golden Gate Bridge. Later, when the music department floated Duran Duran or Spandau Ballet, he offered to write something that sounded like punk. Thatcher wrote the lyrics, sound designer Mark Mangini supplied the guitar chords, and the sound crew recorded it in a hallway with Thatcher on vocals. The lousy acoustics turned out to be exactly what the gag needed.