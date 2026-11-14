Häxan (1922), Svensk Filmindustri / Danish Film Institute, via Wikimedia Commons (CC0).

More than a century later, the great silent horror films can still make an audience squirm. Germany gave us Nosferatu and The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari, but one of the era’s most disturbing films came from a Danish director working with a Swedish studio. It starts like an illustrated lecture, then brings the pictures to life.

Benjamin Christensen’s Häxan (1922) moves from old drawings of demons to the nightmares they inspired, then asks who did the real damage: the devil or the people hunting for him.

A History Lesson Turns Into Horror

In seven parts, Christensen mixes historical illustration with dramatized scenes. Among his sources was the Malleus Maleficarum, a late-15th-century witch-hunting treatise. As the Criterion Collection’s essay points out, the film doesn’t always tell us when a reenactment gives way to a character’s fantasy. The devil can feel as real as the people who believe they’ve seen him.

The film used old woodcuts, prints, and other artwork in combination with live-action sequences that are acted out terrifyingly.

An Imaginative Film

Christensen plays the devil himself. One of the film’s most unsettling episodes begins with a single nun tormented by visions and ends with her sisters joining her in defiance of their Mother Superior. The scene is frightening not just for its grotesque faces, but for how quickly one person’s terror becomes everybody’s.

Bone-Chilling Black And White Scenes

The more frightening scenes Häxan offers occur in the middle three parts of the film. Here, audiences see reenactments of suspected witches being questioned, tortured, and eventually executed. The fear from the accused and the paranoid vitriol from the aggressors are clearly defined and felt by viewers as the film works its way from scene to scene.

Goes Into The Historical Basis Of Witchcraft

Häxan‘s final two parts give a progressive perspective of witchcraft. The film reviews the number of people who “confessed” to the crime of witchcraft, heavily suggesting that they all did so under the act or the threat of torture. Christensen also turns the lens on his own era. He invokes what doctors in the early 20th century called “hysteria,” a contested historical diagnosis, and cuts between a modern patient being subjected to a shower treatment and a woman on a medieval pyre. The comparison makes the film’s point without asking us to take Christensen’s diagnosis as settled fact.

A Silent Era Masterpiece

The movie is lengthy, particularly for the Silent Era. The 105-minute runtime fills audiences’ minds with the terror of witches and devils but then pivots to the real-life horror and misery that witch hunts have created across Europe for centuries. Häxan’s ability to take victims from centuries before and generate an equal amount of sympathy and fear is much of what makes it an equally terrifying and educational film.

Christensen’s use of historical art, combined with costumed performers and constructed models, drives the visual effects of Häxan to the limit of what the mind can endure. It’s a film that will stand out in your memory long after the final frames have passed.

If you seek it out, look for the 1922 silent film. The Criterion Collection distinguishes it from Witchcraft Through the Ages, a shorter 1968 recut narrated by William S. Burroughs. The original’s shifts between lecture, nightmare, and reenactment are part of what makes it so strange.