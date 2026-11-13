Superhero movies used to be few and far between, and the quality was all over the place. Say what you want about Eternals or Madame Web. They’re still leagues ahead of the 1990 Captain America starring Matt Salinger.

Then there was Christopher Reeve. Long before James Gunn’s DC movies or Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel, Reeve could go from Clark Kent to Superman with a change in posture and a shift in his voice. His first two Superman movies, both shaped by director Richard Donner, are masterpieces.

Which makes it all the more painful that Reeve’s last turn in the cape was Superman IV: The Quest for Peace. No Donner. No Richard Pryor. Not a clue what made a great Superman movie. Here’s what went wrong, and why Cannon Films couldn’t afford a Superman movie that failed.