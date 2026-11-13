Star Trek replicators can whip up dinner on command. A 3D printer can’t do that, but it can make a decent case for dessert. In a 2023 study in npj Science of Food, Columbia University engineers 3D-printed a seven-ingredient, cheesecake-style dessert, which would surely make Captain Jean-Luc Picard proud.

The team loaded the prepared ingredients into the machine, which followed a digital design to lay them down one layer at a time. A laser browned the graham-cracker paste as the slice was assembled; it didn’t bake the entire dessert. The process itself is referred to as additive manufacturing, or AM for short.

Surprisingly, using AM to impersonate Star Trek replicators via 3D printers is nothing new. Since 2007, the concept of AM in food production has been explored by both industry and academia. A commercially available chocolate printer first hit the market in 2012. NASA, fittingly, funded research into printing food for long-duration space missions.

Edible printing involves a mechanized program that deposits pastes, powders, and liquids in a specific arrangement according to a digital blueprint. Aside from the above-mentioned cake, other innovators are using technology that mimics Star Trek replicators to develop bread-making-droids, automatic salad tossers, pizza-making bots, and 3D printers that churn out plant-based meat.

Here’s where it gets a little less like ordering dessert from the Enterprise and a little more like building a tiny house. As the National Science Foundation explains, graham-cracker paste gave the layers a foundation, while peanut butter and Nutella made walls to hold the softer banana and jam in place. A replicator can skip straight to the finished slice. This printer had to make sure the filling didn’t spill out before it got there.

The printer uses extrusion, a familiar food-manufacturing technique. What makes this different from just squeezing mustard out of a bottle is that the nozzle follows a digital blueprint to build a particular shape.

Forget the cheesecake for a second. In 2026, researchers at Singapore University of Technology and Design printed rice-and-lentil paste into edible butterflies and clouds. The same paste could make a dense, firm bite when steamed or a puffed, browned one in the air fryer. It’s not dinner at the push of a button yet, but try asking your microwave to make a butterfly.

The food that came out of the Star Trek replicators didn’t always look appealing–especially on the original series– something that, sadly, the food coming out of today’s 3D printers doesn’t particularly improve upon. A seven-ingredient cheesecake is impressive on paper until you see it and realize it was literally assembled layer by layer. The result looks more like baklava than cake.

Looks aside, using AM to print food opens up a world of possibilities never before explored in the culinary world. Constructing edible meals through technology resembling Star Trek replicators allows for 3D printers to localize flavors and textures down to the millimeter. Imagine eating a pie and getting an explosion of delicious cherry flavor in one bite while the next bite delivers the taste of an all-American apple pie.

The processed nature of 3D-printed food might turn some people off, but the technology opens up some interesting possibilities. On Star Trek, the replicators represented a utopian vision of unlimited food for anyone who wants it anytime, cost-free. The science fiction classic imagined a future where world hunger has essentially been wiped out forever.

The researchers suggest printed meals could one day be tailored to individual dietary needs. That’s a promising idea, not a solution to hunger: a printer still needs ingredients, equipment, and people who can get the food to those who need it. Picard might say, “Make it so!” For now, the engineers still have to make the groceries do the work.