Manufacturing in Ghent, KY is busy right now, especially around North American Stainless and local contractors. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Primetals Technologies

Primetals Technologies Location: Ghent, KY

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Full-time, Pay: Base rate depends on experience + $5,000 retention bonus

Work on steel casting and forming equipment, both in-house and at customer sites. Good fit if you have industrial or mechanical maintenance experience and like using tools (hand, pneumatic, hydraulic) in a clean, safety-focused shop with full benefits and quarterly bonuses.

Employer: North American Stainless

North American Stainless Location: Ghent, KY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Plant operator role focused on running equipment safely, following work instructions, and hitting quality and productivity goals. You’ll be on the floor, using cranes and forklifts, wearing PPE, and helping with continuous improvement projects.

Employer: Stephenson Farms & Contracting LLC (onsite at North American Stainless)

Stephenson Farms & Contracting LLC (onsite at North American Stainless) Location: Ghent, KY

Type: Full-time, swing shift

Full-time, Pay: $17.00 – $20.00 per hour, based on experience

Keep materials moving inside North American Stainless by loading/unloading trailers, staging product, and updating inventory. Great if you already have warehouse and forklift experience and want benefits like health, dental, vision, life insurance, and paid time off.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers will train the right person with a good attitude and solid work ethic.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.