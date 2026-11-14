Gettysburg has a nice mix of front-line customer service roles right now, from fitness centers to federal contract work. Good options if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet (or on the phone).

Employer: Boulder Connect

Boulder Connect Location: Gettysburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help shoppers find the right mattress, pillows, and sleep setup while learning sales skills and product knowledge. This role is great if you’re friendly, goal-driven, and like the idea of growing into leadership over time.

Employer: ASRC Federal Technology Solutions LLC

Location: Gettysburg, PA

Type: Full-time, temporary (Jan–Mid March 2027)

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay and benefits mentioned)

Support the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) auction program by answering calls, emails, and helping the public understand auction rules. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of customer service, strong phone skills, and can pass a federal background check.

Employer: FirstService Residential

Location: Gettysburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 per hour

Be the friendly face at a community fitness center—greeting residents, handling check-ins, and doing light admin work—plus helping keep the pool and gym areas clean and safe. Ideal if you enjoy an active job, don’t mind some cleaning and walking, and have a strong customer service background.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these often lead to other roles with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.