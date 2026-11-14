Looking for a new feline friend in Gettysburg, PA? These sweet cats from Forever Love Rescue Inc are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Forever Love Rescue Inc

Phone: (717) 900-5525

Dawn is a tiny black kitten who was trapped with her siblings and brought in from an outdoor colony. She’s described as very friendly, sweet, playful, and loves being held, with a purr that starts as soon as you give her attention. She’s now enjoying the comforts of rescue and is ready to brighten someone’s world.

👉 Meet Dawn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Forever Love Rescue Inc

Phone: (717) 900-5525

Moby is a tuxedo gentleman with a cute white spot on his nose and a very sweet nature. He was rescued from a busy, high-traffic area thanks to a caring Good Samaritan. Now safe at the rescue, he’s looking for a calmer, brighter future with a family who will cherish him.

👉 Meet Moby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Forever Love Rescue Inc

Phone: (717) 900-5525

Josie is a petite tuxedo girl with a big personality. She’s described as sweet, playful, energetic, and curious, and she makes adorable little trills instead of regular meows. She came from a home with multiple pets where she didn’t have it easy, and now she’s ready for a kinder, more peaceful home where she can feel safe and loved.

👉 Meet Josie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Gettysburg, PA, consider visiting Forever Love Rescue Inc or calling (717) 900-5525 to learn more about these wonderful cats. Sharing their profiles can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.