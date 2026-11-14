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🐱 Friendly Gettysburg Cats Ready to Join Your Family
Looking for a new feline friend in Gettysburg, PA? These sweet cats from Forever Love Rescue Inc are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.
Dawn
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Forever Love Rescue Inc
- Phone: (717) 900-5525
Dawn is a tiny black kitten who was trapped with her siblings and brought in from an outdoor colony. She’s described as very friendly, sweet, playful, and loves being held, with a purr that starts as soon as you give her attention. She’s now enjoying the comforts of rescue and is ready to brighten someone’s world.
👉 Meet Dawn and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Moby
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $60
- Shelter: Forever Love Rescue Inc
- Phone: (717) 900-5525
Moby is a tuxedo gentleman with a cute white spot on his nose and a very sweet nature. He was rescued from a busy, high-traffic area thanks to a caring Good Samaritan. Now safe at the rescue, he’s looking for a calmer, brighter future with a family who will cherish him.
👉 Meet Moby and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Josie (foster cat)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $60
- Shelter: Forever Love Rescue Inc
- Phone: (717) 900-5525
Josie is a petite tuxedo girl with a big personality. She’s described as sweet, playful, energetic, and curious, and she makes adorable little trills instead of regular meows. She came from a home with multiple pets where she didn’t have it easy, and now she’s ready for a kinder, more peaceful home where she can feel safe and loved.
👉 Meet Josie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Gettysburg, PA, consider visiting Forever Love Rescue Inc or calling (717) 900-5525 to learn more about these wonderful cats. Sharing their profiles can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.