Adams County SPCA in Gettysburg has three orange tabby kittens, Boomerang, Banjo, and Butternut, available for adoption at about 5 months old. These male kittens are playful and active and can be adopted together or separately. Interested adopters should complete a cat adoption application: https://www.adamscountyspca.org/adopt-a-cat

This content is adapted from materials provided by Adams County SPCA