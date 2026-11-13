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Gettysburg
Three young orange tabby cats available for adoption
7 days ago
Adams County SPCA in Gettysburg has three orange tabby kittens, Boomerang, Banjo, and Butternut, available for adoption at about 5 months old. These male kittens are playful and active and can be adopted together or separately. Interested adopters should complete a cat adoption application: https://www.adamscountyspca.org/adopt-a-cat
This content is adapted from materials provided by Adams County SPCA
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