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Gettysburg

Lincoln anniversary events set in Gettysburg Nov. 19

7 days ago
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On Thursday, November 19, 2026, Gettysburg will mark the 163rd anniversary of the Gettysburg Address with a full day of living history in historic Lincoln Square and Soldiers' National Cemetery. At 10:00 AM, bells across Gettysburg will ring for 250 seconds, and from 10:00–11:00 AM a reenacted presidential procession will travel from the David Wills House on Lincoln Square to Soldiers' National Cemetery, followed by a Gettysburg Address commemoration there from 12:00–2:00 PM, a visit for selected participants to Gettysburg Presbyterian Church at 2:30 PM, and a farewell at the David Wills House from 3:30–4:00 PM. The events are part of America250PA celebrations and the local E.P.I.C. focus on education, preservation, innovation, and celebration; details on the week’s programs, attendance, parking, and transportation are available at LincolnAtGettysburg.org.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Borough of Gettysburg

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