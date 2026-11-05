🏥 Multiple Caregiver Openings in Gettysburg with Flexible Shifts

Healthcare jobs in Gettysburg, PA are steady right now, especially for in-home senior care. If you like one-on-one work and flexible hours, these caregiver roles are worth a look.

Employer: Visiting Angels – Gettysburg, PA

Visiting Angels – Gettysburg, PA Location: Gettysburg, PA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.50–$16.00/hour (based on experience)

Daytime, Monday–Friday shifts caring for seniors in their homes. You can work full 12-hour shifts or split them into morning/afternoon blocks, with chances to pick up extra hours.

Perks: $5 gas supplement per shift, $0.50/hour attendance incentive, mileage reimbursement when driving clients, paid training, yearly raises, part-time with option for more hours, dental/vision/life/short-term disability/accidental critical illness insurance, holidays at time-and-a-half, and 24/7 support staff.

You’ll do: Errands, light housekeeping, transport, personal care, and meal prep.

You need: 6+ months hands-on personal care (including bathing/toileting), reliable car, valid license, insurance, and a background check.

Employer: Visiting Angels – Gettysburg, PA

Visiting Angels – Gettysburg, PA Location: Gettysburg, PA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00–$17.50/hour (based on experience)

Weekend daytime shifts, perfect if you want to keep your weekdays free or stack higher-paying hours. Full 12-hour shifts or split options, plus other shifts you can pick up.

Perks: $5 gas supplement per shift, $0.50/hour attendance incentive, mileage reimbursement when driving clients, paid training, yearly raises, part-time with option for more hours, dental/vision/life/short-term disability/accidental critical illness insurance, holidays at time-and-a-half, and 24/7 support staff.

You’ll do: Errands, light housekeeping, transport, personal care, and meal prep.

You need: 6+ months hands-on personal care (including bathing/toileting), reliable car, valid license, insurance, and a background check.

Employer: Visiting Angels – Gettysburg, PA

Visiting Angels – Gettysburg, PA Location: Gettysburg, PA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.50–$17.50/hour (based on experience)

This role is for caregivers open to potential 24/7 coverage, with both weekday and weekend shifts available. Good fit if you want steady hours with one or two clients and like a consistent schedule.

Perks: $5 gas supplement per shift, $0.50/hour attendance incentive, mileage reimbursement when driving clients, paid training, yearly raises, part-time with option for more hours, dental/vision/life/short-term disability/accidental critical illness insurance, holidays at time-and-a-half, and 24/7 support staff.

You’ll do: Errands, light housekeeping, transport, personal care, and meal prep.

You need: 6+ months hands-on personal care (including bathing/toileting), reliable car, valid license, insurance, and a background check.

If you’re patient, kind, and have some hands-on care experience, this could be a solid way to earn steady income while helping local seniors stay in their homes.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.