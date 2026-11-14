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‘Gettysburg 1863’ brings the town’s Civil War story to a sold-out Majestic Theater
By Charles Stangor,4 days ago
The film Gettysburg 1863 premiered to a sold-out audience Wednesday at the Majestic Theater. Supporters and cast members joined an opening reception and a question-and-answer session after the screening of the Civil War drama, which follows Gettysburg residents whose homes and families were caught in the fighting. Actor and filmmaker...
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