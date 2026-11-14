Manufacturing in Germantown, WI is busy right now, especially for folks with CNC and production experience. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: gpac (recruiting for an established manufacturer)

gpac (recruiting for an established manufacturer) Location: Germantown, WI

Type: Full-time , 1st shift

, 1st shift Salary: Not listed

You’ll program CNC machines, review drawings, handle material take-offs and run times, and help operators troubleshoot on the floor. Needs 5+ years CNC programming, Sigmanest & SolidWorks, strong blueprint reading, and ISO 9001 experience.

Employer: Gehl Food & Beverage

Location: Germantown, WI

Type: Full-time , 3rd shift (AWS 2-2-3, 6 PM–6 AM )

, 3rd shift (AWS 2-2-3, ) Salary: About $27/hr (base + shift differential)

Run and monitor beverage filling and packaging lines, including sterilization, sanitation, and basic maintenance. Offers on-demand pay, quarterly bonuses (up to 6% of wages), full benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, tuition help, and steady year-round hours.

Employer: KLH Industries

Location: Germantown, WI

Type: Full-time , 2nd shift (40–50 hrs/week)

, 2nd shift (40–50 hrs/week) Salary: Not listed

Lead complex setups and prove-outs on advanced multi-axis CNC and mill/turn machines (DMG Mori) for aerospace, defense, and firearms work. Great fit if you have 5+ years CNC machining with heavy setup work, strong GD&T, and want autonomy, high-tech equipment, and solid benefits (401k match, health, PTO, tuition reimbursement).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many shops will train the right person with a good base of experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.