Germantown is a solid spot right now if you’re in HR, especially at the manager and senior partner level. Here are a few strong options if you’re ready to lead people strategy, not just process.

Employer: Chamberlain Group / Systems, LLC (Poweramp, DLM, McGuire)

Chamberlain Group / Systems, LLC (Poweramp, DLM, McGuire) Location: Germantown, WI (multi-site role; some travel)

(multi-site role; some travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $122,400 – $197,400 + bonus eligibility

Senior HRBP role supporting a major function/geography, leading HR strategy and a team of generalists. You’ll own talent, engagement, employee relations, and culture for a growing U.S. manufacturer, with up to 30% domestic and international travel and a comprehensive benefits + 401(k) contribution package.

Employer: Weimer Bearing & Transmission, Inc.

Location: Germantown, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

HR lead role at a stable, privately held industrial company where you’ll handle both strategy and day-to-day HR. Mix of recruiting, payroll/benefits, safety/OSHA, employee relations, and coaching managers, with profit sharing, bonus opportunities, PTO, and growth potential as the company expands.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives a clearer picture of fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.