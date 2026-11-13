Germantown’s customer-facing jobs are looking strong right now, especially in banking and retail. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: BMO U.S.

BMO U.S. Location: Germantown, WI

Type: Full-time, salaried

Salary: $41,500 – $65,500/year

Work in a branch setting helping customers with everyday banking, loans, and home financing. This role is great if you have 2–3 years of experience, enjoy consultative sales, and want clear pay info plus a full benefits package.

Employer: Landmark Credit Union

Location: Germantown, WI

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Schedule: Weekdays + every other Saturday during branch hours

Handle member deposits, withdrawals, and other basic transactions while keeping a balanced drawer. Good fit if you have cash-handling or customer service experience and like steady hours in a professional, member-focused setting.

Employer: ALDI USA

Location: Germantown, WI

Type: Full-time (30+ hrs/week)

Starting Pay: $18.50/hour with scheduled raises up to $20.50/hour by year 5

Help with stocking, cashiering, curbside orders, and keeping the store clean and organized. This is a solid pick if you want clear hourly pay, regular raises, and strong benefits in a fast-paced retail setting.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—your next step up could start with one quick application.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.