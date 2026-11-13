Germantown has some solid hands-on maintenance roles right now, from factory floors to big-box retail and industrial plants. If you like fixing things, staying active, and working with your hands, these are worth a look.

Employer: Toolcraft Precision Machining, LLC

Toolcraft Precision Machining, LLC Location: Germantown, WI

Type: Full-time, 1st shift, salaried (exempt)

Salary: Not listed

Lead maintenance for a precision machining shop—oversee techs, keep CNC machines and building systems running, and manage safety and preventive maintenance. Good fit if you have industrial maintenance experience, know CNC equipment, and want a Monday–Friday leadership role with health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and more.

Employer: WM

Location: Germantown, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starts at $25.00/hour, depending on experience

Entry-level plant maintenance role helping keep balers, conveyors, motors, and other gear running. You’ll work Fri–Sun, 5:30pm–6:00am, get benefits from day one, weekly pay, PPE and uniforms, plus healthcare, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, pension, and paid time off.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1515

Location: W190N9855 Appleton Ave, Germantown, WI 53022

Type: Full-time, Overnight

Pay: $14–$27/hour plus possible $0.35–$3.00/hour in premiums and performance incentives

Overnight janitorial/maintenance role keeping the store clean and safe from parking lot to restrooms. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and access to Live Better U, where Walmart pays 100% of tuition and books for approved education programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.