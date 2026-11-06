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Germantown
Candy Cane 5K and Kids Dash Registration Open
8 days ago
Registration is open for the Candy Cane 5K Run/Walk and Kid's Jingle Bell Dash in Germantown on Saturday, November 14. The 5K Candy Cane Run/Walk is sponsored by Frydach Insurance, and the Jingle Bell Dash is sponsored by Dental Professionals of Germantown. Register here: https://runsignup.com/Race/WI/Germantown/5kCandyCaneRunWalk
This content is adapted from materials provided by Germantown Area Chamber of Commerce WI
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