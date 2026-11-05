🚧 Germantown, WI Welding Jobs With Multiple Openings & $30+/hr

Germantown’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially for welders. If you’ve got MIG or robotic welding skills, there are solid full-time roles with good pay and bonuses.

Employer: Chamberlain Group / Systems, LLC – Poweramp | DLM

Chamberlain Group / Location: Germantown, WI

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: $19.04 – $29.06/hr + $2,000 sign-on bonus

Work on loading dock equipment using MIG and robotic welding. Great if you have 1+ year of robotic welding experience and want steady hours, a 401k, and a full benefits package.

Employer: Systems, LLC – Poweramp | DLM (Chamberlain Group affiliate)

(Chamberlain Group affiliate) Location: Germantown, WI

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: $20.91 – $32.52/hr + $2,000 sign-on bonus

Hands-on role doing layout, MIG welding, and running robotic welders on structural steel. Best for folks with 2+ years’ experience who like variety on the floor and want higher 2nd-shift pay plus full benefits and 401k.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.