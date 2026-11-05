🏗️ Germantown, WI Engineering: Multiple Solid Career Openings

Germantown’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around manufacturing and pharma. Here are a few strong roles if you like hands-on problem solving and technical work.

Employer: OTC Industrial Technologies

OTC Industrial Technologies Location: Germantown, WI

Type: Full-time (implied)

Full-time (implied) Salary: Not listed

Use Autodesk Inventor and AutoCAD to create 2D/3D drawings, P&IDs, and fabrication prints for turnkey pump packages. Great fit if you have a drafting or engineering degree, strong CAD skills, and like working closely with engineers, shop staff, and customers.

Employer: Sterling Pharma Solutions

Location: Germantown, WI

Type: Full-time (implied)

Full-time (implied) Salary: Not listed

Lead the metrology and instrumentation team in a pharmaceutical production environment. You’ll plan and perform calibrations, troubleshoot instruments and controls, write SOPs, and keep systems GMP and NIST compliant—ideal if you have a technical degree and 3–5 years in calibration/instrumentation.

Employer: MGS Mfg. Group

Location: Germantown, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Make sure new products meet form, fit, and function for customers and are ready for manufacturing. You’ll work with metrology data, GD&T, first article inspections, and quality documentation—great for a Mechanical Engineering grad with 3–5 years’ experience and interest in quality and measurement systems.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail and flexibility than the summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.