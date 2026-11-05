🚚 Germantown, WI Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Germantown’s logistics and manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like hands-on warehouse work or planning the whole supply chain.

Below are a couple of strong roles in Supply Chain & Logistics hiring now in Germantown, WI.

Employer: API Heat Transfer – General ThermoDynamics

API Heat Transfer – General ThermoDynamics Location: Germantown, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role owns production planning, purchasing, and inventory for a growing manufacturing operation. Good fit if you have 3+ years in manufacturing supply chain, are comfortable with ERP/MRP systems, and like balancing schedules, supplier management, and continuous improvement projects. Offers competitive pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO/holidays, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Automation & Factory Solutions (AFS) / Professional Control Corporation (PCC)

Location: Germantown, WI (N114W18770 Clinton Drive)

(N114W18770 Clinton Drive) Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: $22+/hour (based on experience) + full benefits

(based on experience) Hours: Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:30pm

Hands-on warehouse role in a climate-controlled space, handling shipping, receiving, picking, packing, and inventory work with UPS/FedEx/DHL. Great if you have 1+ year warehouse experience, can lift 50 lbs, and want steady hours, 19 PTO days your first year, 7 paid holidays, healthcare, 401(k) with employer contributions, and company-paid disability and life insurance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Germantown’s supply chain and warehouse hiring tends to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.