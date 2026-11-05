🏭 Germantown, WI Manufacturing: Multiple Hands-On Roles Open Now

Germantown’s manufacturing scene is busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work, tools, and steady hours, there are several solid options right in town.

Employer: TECHNITROL INC

TECHNITROL INC Location: Germantown, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a shop-focused, industrial environment rebuilding, cleaning, and testing circuit breakers, transformers, and switchgear. Good fit if you’re mechanically inclined, comfortable with power tools and forklifts, and like solving equipment problems while following strict safety rules.

(Same role also listed on Indeed; this is one unique position.)

Employer: General ThermoDynamics (API Heat Transfer)

Location: Germantown, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help build industrial heat exchangers used in big commercial and industrial systems. You’ll assemble parts with hand and power tools, check quality, and keep your area clean. They’re open to people with at least 6+ months of hands-on experience (manufacturing, construction, warehouse, auto repair, etc.) and offer benefits, 401(k) match, and growth opportunities.

Employer: General ThermoDynamics (API Heat Transfer)

Location: Germantown, WI

Type: Full-time

Department: Quality

Salary: Not listed

Support the shop by inspecting parts and assemblies and making sure products meet drawings and specs. You’ll use calipers, micrometers, and gauges, help with root-cause investigations, and work closely with production. Great for someone with 2+ years in manufacturing/inspection who can read blueprints and cares about doing it right the first time.

Employer: General ThermoDynamics (API Heat Transfer)

Location: Germantown, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Stay moving and keep the lines running by delivering materials, moving inventory, and staging finished goods. You’ll run forklifts/pallet jacks, help with cycle counts, and support a smooth production flow. Good for someone who likes a fast-paced, physical role and has material handling or warehouse experience.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.