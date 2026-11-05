🔧 Germantown, WI Maintenance Jobs with Multiple Openings

Germantown’s industrial side is busy right now, and skilled maintenance folks are in demand. If you like fixing things, working with machines, and keeping plants running, these are worth a look.

Employer: Systems, LLC / Chamberlain Group

Systems, LLC / Location: Germantown, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.04 – $29.06/hour + benefits, 401(k), and short-term incentive plan

Work in a modern manufacturing facility doing building and equipment maintenance—everything from plumbing and mechanical work to helping maintain welding robots, cranes, hoists, and paint booths. Great fit if you have 1+ year of maintenance experience or an Industrial Maintenance associate degree and want steady hours, training, and room to grow.

Same role is also posted here if you prefer Indeed: Facilities Maintenance Technician (Indeed listing)

Employer: Saige Partners (recruiting for a food manufacturing plant)

(recruiting for a food manufacturing plant) Location: Germantown, WI

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (overnight)

Pay: $30.00 – $40.00/hour + shift differential, quarterly bonus, PTO, 401(k) with match, health & dental

Overnight role keeping a food production plant running—working on conveyors, pumps, valves, fillers, and packaging lines. They’re hiring both associate-level (1+ year experience) and senior techs (4+ years), and pay more if you bring food/beverage or aseptic processing experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—maintenance skills transfer well, and local employers are clearly hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.