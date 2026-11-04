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💻 Multiple IT Openings in Germantown, WI with J.W. Speaker
Germantown’s tech scene is busy, especially in manufacturing and embedded systems. If you’re in IT and like being close to the hardware, these roles are worth a look.
Embedded Firmware Engineer II
- Employer: J.W. Speaker Corporation
- Location: Germantown, WI (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work on advanced vehicle lighting, building and testing firmware with MATLAB/Simulink, embedded C, and real-time systems. Great fit if you have 5+ years of microcontroller experience, enjoy hands-on debugging, and want to play with agentic AI and model-based development in a manufacturing setting.
Senior IT Manager
- Employer: J.W. Speaker Corporation
- Location: Germantown, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead IT for a growing manufacturer, owning ERP (SyteLine/CSI), infrastructure, networks, cybersecurity, and about 500 endpoints. You’ll coach the IT team, manage the budget, and set the IT roadmap while working closely with the CFO and other execs—ideal if you have 6–10 years IT plus 3+ years leadership in industry.
(Alternate posting of the same role on Indeed: Senior IT Manager – Indeed)
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—roles like this often lead to other openings at the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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