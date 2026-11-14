Germantown has a few solid retail openings right now, especially if you like helping people face‑to‑face and don’t mind staying on your feet.

Below are two distinct roles (one appears twice on different sites, so I’ve only listed it once) worth a quick look.

Employer: FedEx Office

FedEx Office Location: Germantown, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the go‑to person for shipping, printing, signs & graphics, and general store help. This role is active and hands‑on: running printers, lifting boxes (up to 55 lbs), working the POS, and helping customers solve problems. Great fit if you like a fast-paced setting, can stand most of your shift, and have at least 6+ months of customer service or related experience.

Also posted on Indeed here: Retail Customer Service Associate (same job, different site).

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Germantown, TN

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you love makeup, skincare, and beauty trends. You’ll greet guests, help them find products, do basic makeup applications and demos, ring up purchases, and keep shelves stocked and tidy. Expect lots of walking and standing, plus a flexible schedule with days, nights, weekends, and holidays.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still up. A quick, tailored resume and a short, friendly cover note can really help you stand out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.