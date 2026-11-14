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Germantown
🏥 Germantown TN Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical Roles Open Now
12 days ago
Healthcare hiring around Germantown, TN is steady, with strong demand from hospitals, clinics, and retail pharmacies. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are several solid options to check out this week.
Provider – Advanced Practice Critical Care (ICU NP/PA)
- Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care
- Location: Germantown, TN (Intensive Care Unit)
- Type: Other (ACNP / AGACNP / PA, rotating days/nights/weekends)
- Salary: Not listed
This role is all about high‑acuity ICU care: ventilator management, advanced life support, and procedures like central lines, intubations, chest tubes, and more. Good fit if you’re an experienced acute care NP or PA who likes fast‑paced critical care and close teamwork with intensivists and specialists.
Pharmacist
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Germantown, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $60.90–$82.30 per hour
Retail pharmacist role with a mix of patient counseling, immunizations, and clinical services. Comes with 401(k) + match, PTO, health/vision/dental, tuition discounts, and student loan 401(k) match for qualifying team members.
Pharmacy Tech Certified PRN
- Employer: Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare
- Location: Germantown, TN
- Type: PRN / Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Great for certified techs who want flexible hours in a hospital setting. You’ll help fill medication orders, manage inventory, and support safe drug distribution under pharmacist supervision.
Interventional Technologist | Cath Lab | Full Time
- Employer: Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare – Germantown Hospital
- Location: Germantown, TN (Cardiac Cath Lab)
- Type: Full-time (with call requirements)
- Salary: Not listed
Hands‑on Cath Lab role for an ARRT‑registered radiologic technologist with 1–3 years of Cath Lab experience. You’ll assist with cardiac caths, angioplasty, EP procedures, balloon pumps, pacemakers, and hemodynamic monitoring.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has related openings you can move into later.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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