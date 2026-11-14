Healthcare hiring around Germantown, TN is steady, with strong demand from hospitals, clinics, and retail pharmacies. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are several solid options to check out this week.

Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care

Baptist Memorial Health Care Location: Germantown, TN (Intensive Care Unit)

(Intensive Care Unit) Type: Other (ACNP / AGACNP / PA, rotating days/nights/weekends )

Other (ACNP / AGACNP / PA, rotating ) Salary: Not listed

This role is all about high‑acuity ICU care: ventilator management, advanced life support, and procedures like central lines, intubations, chest tubes, and more. Good fit if you’re an experienced acute care NP or PA who likes fast‑paced critical care and close teamwork with intensivists and specialists.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Germantown, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60.90–$82.30 per hour

Retail pharmacist role with a mix of patient counseling, immunizations, and clinical services. Comes with 401(k) + match, PTO, health/vision/dental, tuition discounts, and student loan 401(k) match for qualifying team members.

Employer: Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Location: Germantown, TN

Type: PRN / Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Great for certified techs who want flexible hours in a hospital setting. You’ll help fill medication orders, manage inventory, and support safe drug distribution under pharmacist supervision.

Employer: Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare – Germantown Hospital

Location: Germantown, TN (Cardiac Cath Lab)

(Cardiac Cath Lab) Type: Full-time (with call requirements)

(with call requirements) Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on Cath Lab role for an ARRT‑registered radiologic technologist with 1–3 years of Cath Lab experience. You’ll assist with cardiac caths, angioplasty, EP procedures, balloon pumps, pacemakers, and hemodynamic monitoring.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has related openings you can move into later.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.