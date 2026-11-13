Cordova has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance and a loving home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a pup to your family, these adoptable dogs are waiting nearby.

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Mutt mix

Mutt mix Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Location/Shelter: Team Memphis Rescue & Support in Cordova, TN

Gigi is an adult mutt mix with a lovely brown/chocolate coat, currently in the care of Team Memphis Rescue & Support. Check her full profile for details on her personality, vetting, and whether she’s a match for kids, dogs, or cats.

👉 Meet Gigi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate/White

Location/Shelter: Team Memphis Rescue & Support in Cordova, TN

Phoebe is a small mixed-breed adult female with a pretty brown, chocolate, and white coat. She’s also with Team Memphis Rescue & Support. Her listing will share more about her temperament, training, and any special needs.

👉 Meet Phoebe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Mutt mix

Mutt mix Age: Young (under 1 year)

Gender: Male

Color: Brindle

Adoption Fee: $50

Location: For Adoption By Private Owner (Cordova, TN)

Sully is a young brindle mutt mix who has already been through a lot. He was left behind when his previous owners moved, but a kind person has been caring for him and helping him learn to trust again.

From his caregiver:

He’s under a year old and still intact (not yet neutered)

and still (not yet neutered) Has a sweet, fun, puppy-like personality , but is already fairly calm

, but is already Loves other dogs and enjoys dog friends

and enjoys dog friends Not a fan of cats

Potty trained and listens well

His current caregiver is full and really needs to find Sully a permanent, loving home. If you have a dog-friendly home with no cats, Sully could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Sully and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Cordova, TN, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share their profiles with friends and neighbors. Every share helps them get closer to a forever family.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.