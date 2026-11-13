📢 Germantown honors 2026 Reserve Officer of the Year

The Germantown Police Department has named Lt. John Hanna its 2026 Reserve Officer of the Year for his dedication and volunteer service to the community.

Hanna started with the City in 2013 as a dispatcher/jailer and became a communications lieutenant in 2018. In 2024, he joined the GPD Reserve Program while still working full-time in Communications.

Over the past 28 months, he has volunteered about 739 hours as a reserve officer. He regularly helps with court security, special court proceedings, and works closely with officers, court staff, judges and prosecutors to keep operations running smoothly.

Hanna also volunteers at many major Germantown events, including the Germantown Half Marathon and Mayor’s Cup, Germantown Charity Horse Show, 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza, Germantown Festival and Germantown Holiday Parade, plus smaller events throughout the year.

In 2025, GPD reserve officers together provided about 6,363 hours of service, receiving just $1 per year in compensation while helping reduce overtime costs and support public safety.