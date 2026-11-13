Germantown’s food scene is busy and growing, which means steady hiring in restaurants and kid-focused kitchens. If you like fast-paced work and serving people, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe

Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe Location: Germantown, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role running daily operations, leading the team, and making sure guests have a great experience. Comes with health, dental, vision, paid time off, free food, uniforms, and performance bonus.

Employer: KinderCare Learning Companies

Location: Germantown, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Posting end date: February 12, 2027

Prepare healthy meals and snacks for kids using menus from an in-house nutritionist. Nice fit if you love children and want discounted child care, medical/dental/vision (plus pet options), wellness programs, and paid time off.

Employer: Wolf River Hospitality Group

Location: Germantown, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead front and back of house, support staff training, and jump in wherever needed to keep service smooth. Offers competitive pay, flexible hours, training, and room to grow with a local restaurant group.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer or nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.