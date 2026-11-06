🏥 Germantown TN Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles Up to $60/hr

Healthcare hiring is steady in Germantown, TN right now, with options for seasoned RNs, therapy pros, and folks just starting out in the hospital world.

Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast:

Employer: Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare Location: Germantown, TN (3 Pavilion – Med/Surg)

(3 Pavilion – Med/Surg) Type: Full-time, seasonal (days)

Pay: $60/hour

This is a temporary full-time RN role on a Med/Surg unit, focused on direct patient care, assessment, and education. Great fit if you have 1–3 years acute care experience and want strong pay for a defined seasonal assignment.

Employer: Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare Location: Germantown, TN (3 Pavilion – Med/Surg)

(3 Pavilion – Med/Surg) Type: Full-time, seasonal (nights)

Pay: $60/hour

Same Med/Surg unit, but on night shift. You’ll handle complex patient care, lead and delegate on the unit, and use evidence-based practice while earning premium hourly pay.

Employer: Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare Location: Germantown, TN

Type: Part-time, weekends (days)

Pay: Not listed

Entry-level role moving patients between rooms and departments using wheelchairs, stretchers, and beds. No education or experience required, so it’s a good way to get your foot in the door in a hospital setting.

Employer: Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare Location: Germantown, TN

Type: PRN/part-time, weekends

Pay: Not listed

Similar to the Weekender role but PRN, so hours are more flexible and as-needed. You’ll focus on safe, comfortable patient transport and basic support for staff and families.

Employer: Not listed (COTA role via Indeed)

Not listed (COTA role via Indeed) Location: Germantown, TN – on the road

– Type: Part-time

Pay: $30.00 – $35.09/hour

Benefits: Flexible schedule

Work under an OT to help clients with daily living skills across settings like home health, pediatrics, geriatrics, and more. Great if you’re a licensed COTA who likes variety and working in the community instead of one facility.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.