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Germantown

Ad space open for Jan 2027 Germantown Magazine

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rCHRz_1GobLBtz00

Businesses can buy ads now in the January 2027 Germantown Magazine, which goes to every household and commercial address in Germantown and every Germantown Area Chamber of Commerce member. More than 21,000 copies will be distributed. For ad details and rates, contact Lori Coulter at lori@germantownchamber.com.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Germantown Area Chamber of Commerce

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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