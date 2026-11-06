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Germantown
Ad space open for Jan 2027 Germantown Magazine
8 days ago
Businesses can buy ads now in the January 2027 Germantown Magazine, which goes to every household and commercial address in Germantown and every Germantown Area Chamber of Commerce member. More than 21,000 copies will be distributed. For ad details and rates, contact Lori Coulter at lori@germantownchamber.com.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Germantown Area Chamber of Commerce
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.