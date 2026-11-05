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📢 Germantown SWAT team wins 3rd at regional showdown
📢 Germantown SWAT team takes 3rd place at regional contest
The Germantown Police Department SWAT Team brought home a third-place finish at the annual Mississippi Tennessee Tactical Officers Association (MTTOA) SWAT Showdown.
Over a two-day event, they competed against 14 tactical units from across Mississippi and Tennessee. The competition included nine tough events that tested:
- Tactical movements
- Advanced marksmanship
- Quick, critical decision-making
- Tight team coordination
SWAT Commander Captain Ben Sharp praised the team’s hard work and daily dedication, saying it’s an honor to serve alongside them.
The Police Department notes this result reflects the team’s ongoing focus on training, tactical skills and service to the Germantown community.
More Info: Germantown SWAT Officers Earn Podium Finish at Reg...
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