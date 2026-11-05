🏥 Germantown TN Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings This Week

Healthcare hiring is steady in Germantown, TN right now, with options both in fitness and in pharmacy. Here are a few solid roles to check out this week.

Employer: Life Time Inc.

Life Time Inc. Location: Germantown, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work one-on-one with members to build custom fitness programs, coach them on safe use of equipment, and help them hit their health goals. You’ll need a Certified Personal Trainer credential, CPR/AED, and at least 1 year of experience.

Employer: Life Time Inc.

Life Time Inc. Location: Germantown, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Focus on assisted stretching and recovery sessions using techniques like PNF and percussion tools to help members move and feel better. Requires Certified Personal Trainer, CPR/AED, and knowledge of assisted stretching; 1+ year of training experience is preferred.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Germantown, TN

Type: Part-time

Salary: $16 – $20/hour

Entry point into pharmacy with an “earn while you learn” apprenticeship that can lead to PTCB certification. You’ll help fill prescriptions, support the pharmacist, and work directly with patients, with access to health, dental, vision, 401(k), employee discount, and career development (benefits typically with a 30-hour week).

If something here fits your skills, save the link and apply soon—good roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.