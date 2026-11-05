🍽️ Germantown, TN Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring

Germantown’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, from hospital kitchens to hotels and school cafeterias. If you like serving people and staying active on your feet, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Compass Healthcare / Morrison Healthcare

Compass Healthcare / Location: Methodist Healthcare Germantown Hospital, Germantown, TN

Methodist Healthcare Germantown Hospital, Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $18.00–$19.00 per hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 11:00 am–7:00 pm, rotating weekends

Lead cooking in a hospital setting, preparing entrees and menu items that meet strict safety and quality standards. This role is great if you have prior cooking experience and want steady hours plus access to a wide range of medical, dental, vision, retirement, and wellness benefits.

Employer: SFE – Southwest Foodservice Excellence

Location: Germantown, TN

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Full-time, Monday–Friday Pay: Not listed

Run the daily food service at a school, leading the kitchen team, handling inventory, and making sure meals are safe and on time for students. Good fit if you have food service and some leadership experience and want school-day hours with no late nights.

Employer: Homewood Suites by Hilton

Location: Germantown, TN (in person)

(in person) Type: Hotel front desk, schedule not listed

Hotel front desk, schedule not listed Pay: $15.00–$17.00 per hour

Be the first smile guests see when they arrive, handling check-ins, reservations, and questions about rooms, rates, and amenities. Ideal if you have hotel or front desk experience and want health, dental, vision insurance and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar roles open, too. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Germantown.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.