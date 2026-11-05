🛒 Germantown, TN Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Germantown’s retail scene is busy right now—great mix of fashion, banking, and wellness roles if you like helping people face‑to‑face.

Here are several solid customer service and retail openings hiring now:

Employer: Palm Beach Tan

Location: Germantown, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a tanning and wellness salon with base pay + commission + bonus opportunities. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discounts, and paid training, plus a 5‑week manager training course to grow your leadership skills.

Employer: Talbots

Location: Germantown, TN 38138

Type: Temporary / Part-time (15–20 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Help customers with classic women’s fashion while earning big merchandise discounts (50–70%), incentive opportunities, and access to benefits for eligible part-timers. Great fit if you love styling outfits and working in a team setting.

Employer: Renasant Bank

Location: Germantown, TN

Type: Full-time (banking; listed as Other)

Salary: Not listed

Lead the teller team at a local bank, handling customer transactions, coaching tellers, and daily branch operations. Good match if you have cash-handling and leadership experience and want a stable, professional environment.

Employer: Altar'd State / Stand Out For Good, Inc.

Location: Saddle Creek – Germantown, TN

Type: Part-time / Seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Seasonal fashion role where you’ll style guests, keep the store looking great, and earn a generous associate discount. Nice option if you want short-term holiday work with a brand known for giving back.

Employer: Warby Parker

Location: Germantown, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed in this posting (company notes pay transparency and variable compensation)

Help customers find eyewear they love while enjoying health, dental, vision, 401(k), free glasses, and more for full-time staff. Great if you like a modern, tech‑friendly retail setting and fast-paced days.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same store or nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.