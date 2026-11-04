🏥 Germantown TN Travel CVOR Tech Roles With Multiple High-Pay Options

Germantown’s ORs are busy, and travel CVOR techs are in demand. If you’ve got strong cardiac experience, there are several solid contracts here with good weekly pay and benefits.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

MedPro Healthcare Staffing Location: Germantown, TN

Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr shifts)

(13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr shifts) Start: 11/30/2026

Pay: $2,256 per week (estimate)

This role is ideal if you have at least 18 months of recent CVOR experience and know CABG and other cardiac procedures. Perks include weekly pay, housing or housing allowance, Day 1 health insurance, 401(k) match, and company-paid life and disability.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Anders Group, LLC Location: Germantown, TN

Type: Travel (listed as internship; 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts)

(listed as internship; 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts) Start: 11/30/2026

Pay: $2,120 per week (estimate)

Joint Commission–accredited agency with a focus on traveler support and premium pay packages. Offers Day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CEU and licensure reimbursement, travel reimbursements, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Host Healthcare, Inc. Location: Germantown, TN

Type: Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts)

(13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts) Start: 11/30/2026

Pay: $2,081 per week (estimate)

Good fit if you want strong support and flexibility between assignments. Includes Day 1 medical, 401(k) matching, housing support, travel reimbursements, and extras like loan reimbursement and wellness programs.

Employer: Nightingale Nurses

Nightingale Nurses Location: Germantown, TN

Type: Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts)

(13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts) Start: 11/30/2026

Pay: $2,129 per week (estimate)

Travel agency focused on high-paying RN and allied assignments nationwide. They handle the logistics so you can focus on complex CVOR cases and enjoy the flexibility of travel work.

Employer: Focus Staff

Focus Staff Location: Germantown, TN

Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 4x10 day shifts)

(13 weeks, 4x10 day shifts) Start: 11/30/2026

Pay: $2,106 per week (estimate)

Great if you want a traveler-first agency with strong perks: Day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing stipends, loyalty and referral bonuses, licensure reimbursement, and 24/7 clinician support.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, check the full details, and reach out to a recruiter while the role is still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.