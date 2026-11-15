Healthcare hiring is steady in Germantown, MD, especially for folks with pharmacy and advanced practice experience. If you like hospital or clinic settings, there are a few solid options to check out this week.

Employer: SoGal Ventures (onsite at Holy Cross Health – Germantown Hospital )

SoGal Ventures (onsite at ) Location: Germantown, MD

Type: Full-time , 40 hrs/week, rotating shifts (days, evenings, nights; weekends & holidays)

, 40 hrs/week, (days, evenings, nights; weekends & holidays) Pay: $22.83 – $31.96/hour, based on experience, skills, and education

Work in a hospital pharmacy supporting inpatient care—preparing and distributing meds, IV admixtures, and handling chemo under pharmacist supervision. You’ll need a high school diploma, national pharmacy tech certification or ACPE-enrolled, Maryland Board of Pharmacy registration, and previous hospital experience; benefits start day one (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 403(b), education assistance, and more) plus free onsite parking and flexible scheduling.

Note: The other Pharmacy Tech postings listed are duplicates of this same Holy Cross Health role with different titles/links.

Employer: CloseKnit Primary Care

Location: Germantown, MD

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, no on-call

Join a structured, team-based primary care clinic serving mostly adults. You’ll do routine exams (including Pap smears), diagnose and treat common conditions, review labs, and chart in an EMR while working closely with an interdisciplinary team. Role comes with competitive compensation, 401(k) with match, multiple health plan options, PTO, CME support, malpractice with tail coverage, and dictation tools; requires a valid MD license, board certification (if applicable), and at least 1 year of primary care experience.

If one of these sounds like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.